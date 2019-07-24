Did Google accidentally leak the Nest Hub Max release date?

We already knew that Google’s Nest Hub Max would be arriving this summer for £219. What we didn’t have was an exact date, but it looks like Google may have accidentally spilled the beans on its own product website.

We say accidentally because the listing has now been removed, but Droid Life spotted the listing when it was still up. “Available September 9, 2019 in Australia, United Kingdom, United States (except Puerto Rico)” the text read, captured in the screenshot below.

The page that said text was found on has now dropped the Nest Hub Max entirely.

It’s not the most startling news in the world. When the Nest Hub Max was announced back at Google I/O 2019, the company said it would be coming this summer. That window officially opened just over a month ago, and will close on September 23. A release date of September 9 is towards the end of Google’s possible window, but still on time.

The device itself is a big brother to the rather excellent Google Nest Hub (née Google Home Hub). The £219 device includes a 10-inch HD screen with a built-in Nest Cam, a 3-inch woofer with stereo speakers and, of course, Google Assistant to play music and deal with your day-to-day questions.

The camera is a new addition to the Max edition, and means that you’ll be able to make video calls, and the device will also act as a rudimentary security camera if you like, too. The screen also means you can watch things on it, helped by its built-in Chromecast functionality for easy streaming.

Improved sound is also an improvement, with its 2.1 setup and dedicated sub. As Max wrote in our hands-on review: “This isn’t going to trouble the Sonos One for sound quality, but it fills a small room well, can get very loud and has good bass response.”

It was a pretty positive impression, overall. “A larger version of the Home Hub was always going to be a natural progression, and the Nest Hub Max does enough with its extra real-estate,” he concluded. “It’s bigger not only in size, but offers more full-sounding audio and a greater set of features.”

