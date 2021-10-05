Google Nest Cam with Floodlight and Nest Cam (wired) now available

Google has launched another batch of home awareness products, including the Nest Cam (wired) and the Nest Cam with floodlight.

Despite the last batch of home products arriving in August, Google is launching more Nest products, this time with a broader array of smart features to help keep your home safe.

You can find both the Google Nest (wired) and the Google Nest with floodlight on the Google Store, with the wired Nest costing £89.99 / $99.99, and the floodlight coming in at £269.99 / $279.99.

Nest Cam (wired)

This second-generation Google Nest Cam is designed for the indoors, and as a wired camera it can help you keep track of your home while staying discreet. You can get the Google Nest in Snow, Linen, Fog and Sand with maple wood base, with the latter costing more at $119.99.

The latest Cam has 10 times more machine learning power than its predecessor and enhanced HDR video, as well as being able to process events on-device, which means your alerts will be more accurate and timely.

You can also create Activity Zones for important areas in your house, with three hours of event history available to see on the device, so you can see if anything has happened quickly.

The Nest Cam has been built for the Google Home app, where you can view and control your camera, as well as customise your experience to suit your needs best.

Nest Cam with floodlight

The new Google Nest Cam with floodlight is also designed to work with the Google Home app, allowing you to control your floodlight or check the cameras from your phone.

The floodlight in the Nest Cam is controlled by Google’s latest camera technology, instead of motion sensors.

Google claims you can set up intelligent alerts and activity zones, so you won’t have to deal with the light going off each time a car passes by. You can do this by specifically setting up alerts only for people, instead of animals or vehicles.

The LED light also is hardwired for continuous power and there is an option for continuous video recording if you have a Nest Aware Plus subscription.

Plus, the Nest Cam can be installed where you have existing lighting or wiring as it comes with all the things you need to upgrade your existing light in the box.