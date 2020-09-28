Google is preparing to unveil several products at its September 30th event. We’re certain the new Chromecast with Google TV will be one of the products announced, and another we expect is a new Nest Audio speaker.

And much like the Chromecast, the Nest Audio speaker has been leaked ahead of an official announcement. In fact it’s been spotted on shelves in US stores already.

So what do we know about the replacement for the Google Home speaker range?

When is the new Google Nest Audio speaker coming out?

Like the new Chromecast 2020 the release date for the Google Nest Audio speaker is thought to be imminent. It’s already on store shelves in the US and we expect it won’t be too long before it appears on UK store shelves.

That said, we do expect there to be delays in the UK as Google have had issues with their supply chain for much of 2020. If it’s not available after the event, we could see the Nest Audio speaker a little later in the year.

How much will the Google Nest Audio speaker cost?

In the US, someone purchased the Nest Audio speaker for $99.99. It’s likely it’ll be the same price (or perhaps slightly cheaper) in the UK. We’ll find out for sure on September 30th.

What does the Google Nest Audio speaker look like?

Thanks to a user on Reddit (u/throwGNestAudio), we know what the Nest Audio speaker will look like.

Judging by the comparison pics on the user’s Reddit page, the speaker doesn’t look particularly big – about half the size of an Apple keyboard and just as wide.

Like seemingly every smart speaker , it comes covered in a fashionable-looking Charcoal-coloured fabric (expect other colours to be available). It’s oblong in shape, with curved edges and a flat base for standing the speaker upright.

What features will the Nest Audio speaker have?

The same Reddit post also indicated there are touch controls on the speaker’s top-half. Volume is adjusted by tapping the edges and at the very top is where the play/pause buttons are.

Not a whole lot else has been gleaned despite the speaker’s availability. It’s said to weigh around 1kg and comes with a power adapter, confirming that it isn’t a portable speaker. We can expect it’ll have Google Assistant and Nest features too.

From the unboxings and comments from people who’ve purchased the speaker, sound quality is said to be improved over the Google Home speakers with u/throwGNestAudio) commenting that “highs are super clear and crisp, lows are remarkably delicate and defined whereas heavy bass items seem to have definition rather than just heavy output.”

That seems to bode well for the speaker. We’ll have much more information when Google unveils it during its September 30th event.

