Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Meet will now tell you if you’re the one causing the echo

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Tired of trying to figure out where that mysterious echo is coming from in your video calls? Google Meet will now tell you if you’re the cause of the feedback. 

Echo takes place when the sound from your device feeds back audio into the call through your microphone. 

“Most of the time, Meet will intelligently control the audio to remove the echo”, explained Google in its Workspace Updates blog. 

“However, sometimes it still happens, and causes others to hear an echo from your device when they speak. Until now, it has been difficult for you to know when your device is causing an echo. Now, we will notify you when we detect a notable echo from your system which may be heard by other call participants with a red dot on the more options button, along with a text notification”. 

You can see a preview of what the notification will look like in the image above, but essentially it’s a little black speech bubble that says “You’re causing echo” above the three dot options button at the bottom of the screen. 

Of course, knowing you’re the cause of the echo won’t automatically fix the issue. Muting your microphone is one common solution, but it isn’t much good if you’re in the middle of a presentation or trying to partake in a conversation. 

You might like…

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best monitors 2021: Top 5 monitors for every budget

Best monitors 2021: Top 5 monitors for every budget

Thankfully, Google has some options. 

If you click on the notification, you’ll be taken to Google’s Help Center, which will explain the issue and what you can do to get around it. 

Google’s recommendations include using headphones in your call, lowering your speaker’s volume and making sure to mute your microphone whenever you aren’t speaking. 

Google Meet echo help center

The echo notification feature started rolling out to all Google Workspace, G Suite Basic and G Suite Business users on August 23, so you might see the feature pop up in your next call.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.