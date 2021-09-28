Google Meet starts beta testing live translated captions

Google is testing out live translated captions on its Google Meet video conferencing platform.

The company announced the addition of a limited live translated caption function in a blog post on the Google Workspace Updates website.

Google Meet has been capable of real-time video call transcriptions since 2019, but this new feature takes things to the next level. Having captioned what’s being said in a video call as normal, it will then translate the text into a different language.

First up for support in this beta phase is the translation of English meetings into Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German. These are available in meetings organised by Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Teaching & Learning Upgrade users.

“Translated captions helps Google Meet video calls to be more global, inclusive and effective by removing language ability as a barrier to collaboration,” explains the company.

It goes on to outline how this feature could be invaluable for global companies looking to conduct all-hands meetings, as well as educators working with students who speak a different language.

Google Meet’s live caption translation feature is available to try out now in beta form. Admins can sign up to try it here.

Once enrolled, you’ll be able to activate it during a Google Meet video call by heading to Settings > Captions > Translated captions and turning it on.

Google’s Workspace brand took over from G Suite around a year ago, combining the company’s various productivity tools under one cloud-connected umbrella.