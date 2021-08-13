Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Meet now allows up to 25 hosts in one meeting

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

You will have more control in your Google Meetings now as new options have been added to add hosts and limit screen sharing.

If you ever wanted to co-host your daily Google Meeting you now can, as the platform is introducing a new feature that will allow up to 25 people to co-host your next call, giving them all the chance to access host controls.

Before this, these features were only available to Google Workspace for Education customers, but now they will be available for all Google Meet users on desktop or mobile, according to a Workspace Update.

Co-hosts will also be able to use safety features, which include limiting who can share their screen, send chat messages, mute users and end calls, so there should be the opportunity for more control in future meetings.

The Quick Access setting will also help to control who needs permission to join a meeting, which could help to stop people from being blocked out of meetings due to a lack of authorisation.

This last feature seemingly will only be available to specific Google Workspace versions, so you might have to deal with that issue for a little longer if you’re a regular Google Meet user.

But Google Meet will be utilising the Quick Access setting if you are a Workspace customer, enabling it by default will mean that unless it’s turned off no one will be able to join the meeting until the host joins.

There will also be an option to help keep unwanted people out of meetings, as the option to block anonymous users will become available. As well as only allowing certain people to join the call without asking.

It’s expected that the gradual rollout on the website and Android will start on 16 August, and there will be up to 15 days for feature visibility. It seems the iOS version will rollout a little later on August 30.

