Google may have pulled the plug on Pixel Tablets

Google has cancelled plans to launch a Pixel Tablet 2, according to a new report on Thursday.

Android Authority’s in-the-know reporter Mishaal Rahman reckons the follow-up to the 2023 Pixel Tablet has been binned because Google is concerned whether it’d be a profitable venture.

The report brings word from a source who’d previously informed the publication about the plans for the Pixel Tablet 2, that it now won’t be moving forward. The source cited “concerns that the company would lose money on it.”

This follows a piece published earlier this week by Android Headlines, which claimed the Pixel Tablet 2 was going ahead, but there wouldn’t be a Pixel Tablet 3. The piece claimed the cancelled Pixel Tablet 3 was codenamed “kiyomi”, but Android Authority asserts that’s the codename for the second generation slate, note the third. Either way, it seems, the Pixel Tablet sequel probably won’t see the light of day.

These reports come amid speculation Google is working on an iPad-conquering version of Android that will incorporate the Chrome OS into a single platform. If Google is cancelling its Pixel Tablet range, it remains to be seen whether such a push would be powered by first-party Google hardware.

The Pixel Tablet wasn’t a terrible effort from Google. Our reviewer enjoyed the sharp screen, the speaker/charging dock that turned it into a smart display, the presence of the Pixel UI, and plenty more.

However, there was plenty of room for improvement. That speaker dock didn’t sound all that great, the design was dull, and the screen maxed out at 60Hz. It also cost far too much to entice UK shoppers beyond Google diehards.

Our editor Max Parker concluded: “The Google Pixel Tablet is a perfectly serviceable slab with one standout feature that turns it into a communal hub device. There’s plenty to like here, but odd pricing and some strange decisions stop it from being truly great.”