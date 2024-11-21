Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google may have pulled the plug on Pixel Tablets

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has cancelled plans to launch a Pixel Tablet 2, according to a new report on Thursday.

Android Authority’s in-the-know reporter Mishaal Rahman reckons the follow-up to the 2023 Pixel Tablet has been binned because Google is concerned whether it’d be a profitable venture.

This Amazon Echo bundle is a serious bargain

This Amazon Echo bundle is a serious bargain

Save a massive £60 and get the five-star Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and Philips Hue Bulb for just £49.99 in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £109.99
  • Now £49.99
View Deal

The report brings word from a source who’d previously informed the publication about the plans for the Pixel Tablet 2, that it now won’t be moving forward. The source cited “concerns that the company would lose money on it.”

This follows a piece published earlier this week by Android Headlines, which claimed the Pixel Tablet 2 was going ahead, but there wouldn’t be a Pixel Tablet 3. The piece claimed the cancelled Pixel Tablet 3 was codenamed “kiyomi”, but Android Authority asserts that’s the codename for the second generation slate, note the third. Either way, it seems, the Pixel Tablet sequel probably won’t see the light of day.

These reports come amid speculation Google is working on an iPad-conquering version of Android that will incorporate the Chrome OS into a single platform. If Google is cancelling its Pixel Tablet range, it remains to be seen whether such a push would be powered by first-party Google hardware.

The Pixel Tablet wasn’t a terrible effort from Google. Our reviewer enjoyed the sharp screen, the speaker/charging dock that turned it into a smart display, the presence of the Pixel UI, and plenty more.

However, there was plenty of room for improvement. That speaker dock didn’t sound all that great, the design was dull, and the screen maxed out at 60Hz. It also cost far too much to entice UK shoppers beyond Google diehards.

Our editor Max Parker concluded: “The Google Pixel Tablet is a perfectly serviceable slab with one standout feature that turns it into a communal hub device. There’s plenty to like here, but odd pricing and some strange decisions stop it from being truly great.”

Get Updates Straight to Your Whatsapp

Get Updates Straight to Your Whatsapp

Join our Whatsapp Channel for up-to-date news, reviews and deals straight to your phone

Join Now

You might like…

Best Android Tablet 2024: Our top choices, rated and reviewed

Best Android Tablet 2024: Our top choices, rated and reviewed

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Google Pixel Tablet vs OnePlus Pad: Which is best?

Google Pixel Tablet vs OnePlus Pad: Which is best?

Lewis Painter 1 year ago
Google Pixel Tablet vs iPad Pro M2: Which tablet is best?

Google Pixel Tablet vs iPad Pro M2: Which tablet is best?

Adam Speight 2 years ago
Google Pixel Tablet vs iPad Air (2022): Which tablet comes out on top?

Google Pixel Tablet vs iPad Air (2022): Which tablet comes out on top?

Adam Speight 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access