Google Maps’ best new feature finally makes restaurant choices democratic

Google is rolling out its new ‘group outings’ Maps feature, which will make it easier for friends to decide upon restaurants, bars or other activities.

The tool, initially announced at Google I/O, will enable Maps users on iOS and Android to long press on any establishment to add it to a shortlist, which is represented by a small floating bubble on the right side of the screen.

The shortlist can be shared among friends via any messaging platform, giving others the ability to add, remove, and vote on places in contention directly within Google Maps. The winner will be represented by a ‘Top Voted’ bubble.

Google hopes this will democratise the venue selection process, which is often dominated by one member of a group, while others are too polite to express their preferences.

“How do you decide on a place that your BBQ aficionado bestie, quinoa-loving sister, and wannabe foodie friend can all enjoy without scrolling through a ton of links in group text messages?” Google writes in a blog post. “Starting today, you can use Google Maps to easily plan where to go as a group.”

The feature will appear within Google Maps update rolling out this week, so be on the lookout in the updates section of the Play Store/App Store and prepare to have your voice heard.

Earlier this summer, Google Maps added another feature to the iOS app that’ll inform potential restaurant patrons whether they’re likely to enjoy a trip to any given establishment. Some restaurants will feature a ‘match score’ when searching for a place to grab a bite. Tapping this will explain whether the hungry Googler will be sated by whats on offer.

Do you think this feature will get you more of a say with your pals? Or are you worried your authoritarian rule on pizza places will now come under threat? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.