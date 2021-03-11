Google Maps update will let you draw in missing roads

Google is adding new ways to contribute to the Google Maps, including just drawing in missing roads, previously uncharted by the world’s foremost navigation app.

The company says an update to “Edit the map” interface at maps.google.com will soon include a “Missing Road” option where new or unlisted roads can be added to the mix, just by drawing lines.

It’ll also be possible to delete some old or incorrect roads, change the direction if you’ve undergone some road direction changes or new names for those roads that were once named after historical figures we no longer like. You can see how the feature will work in the video below:

Google is also offering a new photo updates experience. With this tool users can share experiences and highlights by uploading a recent photo. These images, which can be accompanied by a short text caption. This is a good alternative to leading a view or rating.

Related: Best Android phones

Google explains: “Simply go to the “Updates” tab when you’re looking at a place in Google Maps to see the latest photos that merchants and other people have shared. To add your own update, tap the “upload a photo update” button, select your photos, leave a short description and post. You can post as many photos as you want and find photo updates that others have left in the Updates tab.”

Finally, the company is also making it easier to show support for local businesses. In the US, Android users can join a “local love challenge” pilot. Google wants to update 100,000 businesses. Google plans to expand the challenge in the future to other countries too.

The firm wrote: “Simply jump into the Contribute tab in Google Maps to join the “Local Love challenge” and add ratings, reviews and confirm information to support local businesses you’ve visited, from your go-to bakery to the neighbourhood hardware store.”