Google Maps UK speed limit data is getting a clever update

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The speed limit indicators offered by Google Maps in the UK are getting an accuracy boost with a little help from the dashboard cams capturing footage up and down British roads.

Google is teaming up with third-party companies to harvest footage captured from the dashboards of delivery drivers at DPD and from users of Nextbase cameras who’ve opted-in to a road safety program.

The captured footage is fed to AI and useful data is sorted. Google’s engineers will then be able to cross reference data against the speed limits currently shown to drivers within turn-by-turn navigation. In a recently updated support page spotted by Android Police Google explains:

“Google licenses imagery in the form of short, silent video clips from vehicle dash cams from trusted third-party companies. These companies use dash cams in their own everyday operations. For example, they may use them to collect imagery for accident investigations, or they may sell such devices to consumers. With contributor consent, these companies share imagery with trusted partners like Google to help update Google Maps, or as a first step in making road improvements.

“We request imagery only in areas where we have an indication that an update to our map is needed. For example, we can ask a partner for a short clip of a specific stretch of road that includes a speed limit sign. If the partner has recent imagery of this stretch of road, Google can use it to help update the speed limit that we show in Maps.”

The footage is only being shared from drivers who work for the Geopost shipping company and people who’ve chosen to opt-in as a member of Nextbase’s Road Safety Club. In all other circumstances you needn’t worry about your footage being passed on to Google for this errand.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

