Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Maps on iPhone gets a key update after 5 years on Android

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google Maps users on iPhone will soon receive an update that’ll provide a warning if they go over the speed limit while driving.

The update, which has been spotted by users in India and is rolling out in other countries soon, will apply on iOS and on the CarPlay infotainment system. Helpfully, when the driver goes over the speed limit, the on-display speedometer will change colour as a warning to ease off a bit.

Save £30 on the CMF Phone 1

Save £30 on the CMF Phone 1

The CMF Phone 1 is already being offered at a cheaper £179.99 price.

  • Nothing
  • Save £30
  • Now £179.99
View Deal

“If the Speed Limits feature is available in your location, the speedometer in the app will let you know if you’re driving too fast. The speed indicator will change colours if you go over the speed limit,” Google writes in a support document. Google also says the speed indicators should only be used for informational purposes and not as a replacement for the in-car speedo.

The forthcoming boost is coming more than five years after Google Maps users on Android devices received the feature. The update came to light via a TechCrunch report confirmed by Google, that also said a speed limit indicator is rolling out globally for iPhone users.

I’m around 99% certain this is a feature that has long been available for iPhone/CarPlay users in the United States for a while. Indeed, I checked the app just now and the option is available. However, the current speed indicator would certainly be new here and in other territories.

You can check for the new features, which have both been available within the Android app since 2019 by heading to Settings > Navigation > Driving options within the Google Maps app for iOS.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Lewis Painter 4 weeks ago
Best Android Tablet 2024: Do more with these larger Android devices

Best Android Tablet 2024: Do more with these larger Android devices

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Best Android Phone 2024: Our favourite iPhone alternatives

Best Android Phone 2024: Our favourite iPhone alternatives

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words