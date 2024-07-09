Google Maps on iPhone gets a key update after 5 years on Android

Google Maps users on iPhone will soon receive an update that’ll provide a warning if they go over the speed limit while driving.

The update, which has been spotted by users in India and is rolling out in other countries soon, will apply on iOS and on the CarPlay infotainment system. Helpfully, when the driver goes over the speed limit, the on-display speedometer will change colour as a warning to ease off a bit.

“If the Speed Limits feature is available in your location, the speedometer in the app will let you know if you’re driving too fast. The speed indicator will change colours if you go over the speed limit,” Google writes in a support document. Google also says the speed indicators should only be used for informational purposes and not as a replacement for the in-car speedo.

The forthcoming boost is coming more than five years after Google Maps users on Android devices received the feature. The update came to light via a TechCrunch report confirmed by Google, that also said a speed limit indicator is rolling out globally for iPhone users.

I’m around 99% certain this is a feature that has long been available for iPhone/CarPlay users in the United States for a while. Indeed, I checked the app just now and the option is available. However, the current speed indicator would certainly be new here and in other territories.

You can check for the new features, which have both been available within the Android app since 2019 by heading to Settings > Navigation > Driving options within the Google Maps app for iOS.