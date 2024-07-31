Google Maps is getting more precise about your destination

Google has announced a host of new features for its all-conquering Maps app with new destination guidance that’ll deliver you to your chosen location more precisely.

The feature promises to remove a minor pain point from the turn-by-turn navigation feature, which currently informs you when you have arrived at a desitination, but doesn’t really give you an idea of where to enter the premesis or where to park the car.

With destination guidance, Google is changing that by lighting up the building and the entrance on the approach within navigation. Google points out this will be helpful when approaching unfamiliar locations, or when driving at night.

In a blog post, Google writes: “Navigating to new buildings — like a friend’s large apartment complex — can be confusing when you don’t know where to enter or park once you arrive. Now, when you’re driving to a place, Maps’ new destination guidance will automatically light up your building and its entrance as you approach it, in addition to showing you nearby parking lots. This can be especially helpful if you’re heading to an unfamiliar place when it’s dark out or late at night.”

The feature is rolling out globally from today in both the Android and iOS apps as well as cars with Android Auto and CarPlay in the weeks to come.

Elsewhere Google Maps is getting a little bit more like Waze by making it easier to report incidents with “larger reporting icons that are easier to tap so you can more quickly share updates — like that closed lane that backed up traffic on your way to work. Other drivers can then confirm the incident with just a tap to help drivers passing by.”

Waze is also getting some new features too with new camera alerts that distinguish between the types of cameras; be they speed limit cameras, those lenses keeping an eye on solo drivers in the carpool lanes, or people running red lights.

Waze turn-by-turn directions are coming to the lock screen on Android and iPhone and you’ll also be able to quickly share real-time traffic updates with friends.