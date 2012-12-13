Google Maps iPhone app released for iPhone

Google has launched a Google Maps app for iPhone.

The good news is that the new Google Maps app is a fully featured product. This means turn-by-turn navigation, live traffic information and – yes – Street View is included.

There has been a clamour for such an app ever since Apple removed its own Maps app (itself based on Google Maps) with iOS 6 around the launch of the iPhone 5, and started from scratch on its own Google-free solution. The results were less than satisfactory.

While the iOS Google Maps app is functionally the same as the Android version of the app, it has received a complete design overall for Apple devices.

View options are accessed by sliding across a little tab at the bottom right of the screen, which has the effect of moving the whole map display to the side in order to reveal a menu with Traffic, Public Transit, Satellite and Google Earth display options.

Tapping on an established location (or tapping and holding on an address) brings up an extra field from the bottom of the screen with address information and travel time to this location. Pressing this expands the field to include saving and sharing options, as well as the Street View option everyone has been missing so much.

Street View itself operates exactly as it does on Android. You can drag the view around using your finger and double tap to move to a new location.

Google Maps is available to download now for free on iPhone. There’s no iPad version as yet, but we’d expect one to follow over the coming months.

