Google Maps ETA-sharing finally hits iOS, 18 months after Android

iOS users can now benefit from Google Maps’ ETA sharing feature, which enables friends and family to follow your journey on a map in real time.

The feature, which has been available to Android users since March 2017, makes it easy to inform the relevant parties how you’re progressing on your journey and when you’re scheduled to arrive.

So, if your significant other is wondering when to get dinner out of the oven and on the table, or you’re simply looking out for friends when everyone heads home for the night, this tool should come in handy.

Related: Best smartphone 2018

The new version of the iOS app is rolling out today with Google saying it’ll help users keep their eyes on the road while driving, rather than answering queries about when they’re arriving.

After starting out on a journey using Google Maps navigation users will be able to bring up the trip options by tapping on the ^ button. Within the menu there’s a “Share trip progress” button, which brings up a list of contacts you could share with.

After sharing, recipients will be able to see users’ live location route and ETA. Once the journey ends, location sharing automatically ends.

As well as the launch of the feature for iOS, there’s a new feature coming to both platforms today. From now on, Android and iOS handset users will be able to share the trip progress with third-party apps like Facebook Messenger, Line and WhatsApp.

These aren’t the only new features coming to Google Maps this week. The company has also added EV charging stations to the mix, which seems obvious but will be a welcome addition for those who’ve ditched the gas pump.

Will this feature encourage you to ditch Apple Maps in favour of Google Maps on your iOS device? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.