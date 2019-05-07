You can now try the brilliant Google Maps AR mode on your Pixel phone

Google has announced that its long-awaited Google Maps AR mode is now available to try on every generation of the Pixel, including the newly announced Pixel 3a!

If you’re a Pixel user, Google Maps can now guide you through your phone’s camera, with AR directions and street names appearing on your phone’s screen, laid out on top of the real world.

It’s a brilliant bit of functionality, and was first demoed during Google I/O 2018 a year ago.

“Starting today on Pixel phones, when you use walking directions [in Google Maps], instead of staring at that blue dot on your phone you’re going to see arrows in the real world to tell you where to turn next,” Google said.

“We’re just beginning our journey with AR in Maps, and we’re really excited for Pixel users to experience this early preview.”

Google says there are coverage limitations at the moment, and that Google Maps AR mode is only available for use outdoors and in areas with “recently published” Street View. Since it relies on your camera, it also requires good light conditions.

The company adds: “To use the feature, open Google Maps on your Pixel, then enter your destination and tap on the walking icon. From there, tap on the ‘Start AR’ button and follow the instructions on the screen.

“Once your location is determined, Google Maps will place visual signs and arrows around you, helping you quickly know where to go.”

Google is also known to be experimenting with an animated guide you’ll be able to follow (such as the fox in the picture above), in order to reach your destination.

