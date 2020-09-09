Google Maps for Apple Watch doesn’t actually have any maps

After a long absence from the platform, a new version of the Google Maps app has landed on the Apple Watch. That’s right, for the first time since it withdrew the Apple Watch app in 2017, the navigation app is back on the App Store for the wearable device.

The wrist-based version of the app concentrates on delivering step-by-step walking directions given the likely common use case. On the home screen, you’ll see a Current Trip option that’ll load the directions, while users will also be able to see estimated travel times to places like Home and Work or other pre-selected destinations.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to input a destination using the Apple Watch touchscreen. That’s because the app takes its cue from the phone app. However, users will be able to set their travel mode from the wrist. Those include car, bike, walk or public transport (via 9to5 Google).

From there, users will be able to select potential options for their route, including the differing public transport services in your town or city. Interestingly, there aren’t any actual maps within the Google Maps app, just instructions for those looking to get from A-to-B. If you want to see the maps interface you’ll again need to use the iPhone app.

Google announced the return on August 10, alongside improvements for the new CarPlay dashboard.

In a blog post at the time, the company wrote: “Quickly get estimated arrival times and step-by-step directions to destinations you’ve saved, like Home or Work, and other shortcuts you’ve designated in the app. For all other destinations, you can start navigating from your phone and pick up where you left off on your watch.”

Have you downloaded the new Apple Watch version of Google Maps yet?

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …