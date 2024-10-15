Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google lets slip Android 15 arrival later today

Jon Mundy

Google has let slip that yes, Android 15 is indeed set to roll out to Pixel phones from today.

Around a month ago we reported on the various rumours suggesting that Android 15 would finally roll out to Pixel devices on October 15. Now Google itself has confirmed the news, albeit accidentally.

Google recently issued post to its German Pixel Community forum confirming the rollout, before swiftly pulling it. However, they also sent out an email to members of the forum, the content of which has been shared on Reddit.

“This month, all supported Google Pixel devices running Android 14 will receive the software update to Android 15,” reads the translated email. “The update is already available for some users today”.

The email goes on to explain that Android 15 will gradually be made available to more users over the next wee as individual mobile operators see fit. Expect to receive a notification when it’s ready. Alternatively, you can check manually in the Settings menu.

As Android Headlines points out, Google’s track record with such announcements and OS releases suggests that it’ll press the button at around 10am PT, which works out to 6pm GMT.

It’ll likely roll out to Pixel phones alongside the October Pixel Feature Drop, so there might well be new features that even those on the beta program haven’t yet seen.

In an unusual move, Google opted to release its Pixel 9 series two months earlier than usual, back in August. As a result of this, the newly expanded four-strong line-up shipped with Android 14, which initially launched alongside the Pixel 8 back in 2023.

Android 15 itself doesn’t look to be a huge departure from Android 14, with a similar UI. It’ll add new camera extensions, partial screen sharing, and a new Private Space that lets you keep sensitive apps secure and away from the rest.

Satellite connectivity will be bolstered and expanded, Bluetooth connectivity will be more accessible, and there’ll be further steps to block malicious apps. Those are just some of the features that will start rolling out to Pixel devices later on today.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

