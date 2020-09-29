Google ‘Launch Night In’ event: What to expect from the Pixel 5 launch

Google is set to launch a whole load of new tech at a virtual event this week and we’ve rounded up everything we expect to get announced.

When is the Google Pixel 5 event?

You’ll be able to stream the ‘Launch Night In’ event from 7PM BST on September 30. See the tweet below for more details on all the specifics.

What do we expect to see?

Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G

We fully expect Google to unveil a duo of new phones during this event, and the names of the two have already been revealed. The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will join the previously released Pixel 4a in Google’s 2020 lineup.

Judging by the absolute barrage of leaks we’ve seen, these two phones will be quite similar. Both will boast 5G, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, FHD+ displays and two cameras on the back.

The Pixel 5 should show itself as the true flagship of Google’s line thanks to a faster 90Hz screen, wireless charging and an IP rating. At this stage it doesn’t look like they’ll be an XL version and that means the only screen size for the Pixel 5 will be a 6-inch model.

What hasn’t really leaked is any concrete details surrounding new camera features – one of the aspects about the series that has constantly impressed. If Google has managed to once again make the best camera around, and sell it for less than the rivals, then the Pixel 5 gets really interesting.

The Pixel 4a 5G will retail for $499 and it looks to be the larger of the two phones, with many of the features from the smaller 4a we’ve already reviewed.

Chromecast 2020

It seems that you’re already able to buy Google’s latest Chromecast in the States, uncovering pretty much all of its secrets. This Chromecast is the first to ship with a very attractive remote, with handy shortcuts for apps and the Google Assistant, and it has a proper UI that seems to be called Google TV. This is likely a new skin, built on top of Android TV.

Having a remote and proper UI, rather than forcing you to Cast everything from a phone, seems the obvious move for the Chromecast platform and this could be the new default way to turn your TV smart.

Nest Audio

Nest Audio is set to be a new smart speaker from Google and, like the Chromecast, has already been spotted on shelves in the US for $99.

This speaker looks to be fairly small, with capacitive controls on the top and the usual smart home skills. We’d guess this will replace the Google Home.

