Google kills Play Movies and TV for VR: Is the Daydream over?

Google has ditched Play Movies and TV on Daydream VR. But fear not, for you can still view your Google-purchased virtual reality content through the YouTube VR app. The move appears indicative of Google’s strategy of dropping the Play branding for some content, and turning to YouTube instead.

A Google spokesperson confirmed to Variety that Daydream VR users will still be able to access their current VR rentals and purchases in the YouTube VR app. They added that Google has no plans to remove any more of its apps from Daydream VR.

Earlier this month, Google redesigned the Play Store and quietly obscured Play Music from view in the app. The move is likely representative of the company’s focus on YouTube Music as its main music streaming service – rather than Google Play Music.

The removal of Play Movies and TV is only happening for VR – despite the option to purchase TV shows and Movies on regular YouTube just like you can via Play Movies and TV.

The transition to YouTube VR does add one restriction. You are currently unable to purchase virtual reality content through the YouTube VR app – something you could do in Play Movies and TV for VR.

While it isn’t necessarily the case here, Google’s commitment to VR has been questioned over recent months. In March, Google announced plans to shutter its award-nominated VR studio. And in May, the company revealed a new Google Glass for the enterprise – highlighting the company’s renewed interest in AR (augmented reality) rather than VR.