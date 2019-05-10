Google just made finding podcasts way easier

Need to find a podcast quick-fast? Google’s search results will now show you podcasts when you’re searching from a browser, and show you three of its most recent podcasts which can be played directly in Google’s web player.

This change was announced at Google I/O 2019 earlier this week, but it’s now live, meaning you can search for podcasts on both desktop and mobile. It’s pretty robust, too: the playback controls let you skip forwards and backwards, control the playback speed and if you’re signed in to a Google account it’ll also save your progress and sync it to wherever else you’re Googling.

This is robust for a web-based player, and the functionality will even work on iOS, which is useful as the platform doesn’t yet have access to a Google Podcast app.

This isn’t the best solution for podcasts, and notably you can’t browse different podcasts from Google search pages, only different episodes of the podcast you find on the results page.

This Google change could ease pain points on getting your podcast on, meaning if you’re curious about a podcast you can go from hearing about it from a friend to actually hearing it on your phone or computer in just a couple of clicks. Simple, and a big improvement for users without their own dedicated podcast app on mobile or desktop devices.

They’re not the only ones making a move on web players. Apple updated their web interface last month, improving their podcast web player controls.