Google just hired a Vive app developer to join its VR team

Google has been hard at work on VR, releasing its Daydream View headset to compliment the Daydream VR platform last year, and amassing a team of virtual reality devs headed by VP of VR Clay Bavor.

And now it seems the company is looking to push further into the world of virtual reality, as it has just hired former Vive app developer, Logan Olson.

Olson is the man behind VR music creation tool SoundStage, which proved a hit when it came out of Early Access on Steam last month, and is also now available for the Oculus Rift.

A Google spokesperson told The Verge: “We’re excited to welcome Logan to the Google VR team. As a leader in thinking about creating in VR with his app SoundStage, we’re really inspired by what he’s built and for the potential for VR and creativity.“

Google reportedly also said it plans to build on what Olson learned for both current and future projects, though just what the company has in-store for the developer remains unclear at this point.

The Daydream View

While the launch of the Daydream View headset late last year suggested Google was still heavily invested in developing VR experiences, there’s not been much news since.

The Pixel and Pixel XL phones, which launched alongside the Daydream View, were initially the only phones to support the Daydream platform, and only a handful of other devices, such as the Moto Z, have come with Daydream compatibility since.

Last year, VP of VR at Google Clay Bavor told the Wall Street Journal “We predict that as much energy and talk and hype there is around VR right now, it’s going to be a slower ramp than people appreciate.

Google appointed Bavor as VP of its VR division in January 2016, and it seems that it’s still looking to build its VR team, even if the public will be as slow to jump onboard the VR bandwagon as Bavor suggests.

