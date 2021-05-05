We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

Google just confirmed new Pixel Buds with an intriguing new name

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has pre-emptively confirmed a new Pixel Buds A-Series model ahead of this month’s Google I/O announcements.

In a now-deleted tweet from the @Android account, the company says the new A-Series model will benefit from one-tap Bluetooth pairing, thanks to the updated Fast Pair experience on Android. There was also an image of the Pixel Buds A-Series, poking out from the charging case, which appears to show a design matching 2020’s Pixel Buds 2

That much we could’ve probably guessed, but Google outright confirming the new model and the name, we did not see coming before Google I/O kicks off on May 18. The company also mentions the presence of “quality sound” within the tweet (screenshotted by 9to5Google), but there’s not a lot to glean from that marketing claim, for obvious reasons.

Image credit: 9to5Google

It’s not clear yet whether the Pixel Buds A-Series will be an upgrade or a budget version of Google’s true wireless buds. The company uses the letter ‘A’ to denote mid-range versions of its Pixel smartphones, so that might be the case here too.

The Pixel Buds 2 were much improved over the original and earned a four-star review last summer. We praised the reliable sound, deep Android integration and lovely design. We were a tad disappointed with the lack of ANC, given the £179 price tag and weren’t overly impressed with the bass either.

Regardless, our reviewer concluded: “The Pixel Buds are a small and compact set of true wireless earbuds designed for the less discerning listeners who care about portability above all else.”

Alongside the new Pixel Buds A-Series we’re also expecting to see Google pull back the curtain on the best Android 12 features, the Pixel 5a smartphone and a wealth of new features for its popular suite of apps and services.

What are you hoping to see during Google I/O? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.