Google just confirmed new Pixel Buds with an intriguing new name

Google has pre-emptively confirmed a new Pixel Buds A-Series model ahead of this month’s Google I/O announcements.

In a now-deleted tweet from the @Android account, the company says the new A-Series model will benefit from one-tap Bluetooth pairing, thanks to the updated Fast Pair experience on Android. There was also an image of the Pixel Buds A-Series, poking out from the charging case, which appears to show a design matching 2020’s Pixel Buds 2

That much we could’ve probably guessed, but Google outright confirming the new model and the name, we did not see coming before Google I/O kicks off on May 18. The company also mentions the presence of “quality sound” within the tweet (screenshotted by 9to5Google), but there’s not a lot to glean from that marketing claim, for obvious reasons.

Image credit: 9to5Google

It’s not clear yet whether the Pixel Buds A-Series will be an upgrade or a budget version of Google’s true wireless buds. The company uses the letter ‘A’ to denote mid-range versions of its Pixel smartphones, so that might be the case here too.

The Pixel Buds 2 were much improved over the original and earned a four-star review last summer. We praised the reliable sound, deep Android integration and lovely design. We were a tad disappointed with the lack of ANC, given the £179 price tag and weren’t overly impressed with the bass either.

Regardless, our reviewer concluded: “The Pixel Buds are a small and compact set of true wireless earbuds designed for the less discerning listeners who care about portability above all else.”

Alongside the new Pixel Buds A-Series we’re also expecting to see Google pull back the curtain on the best Android 12 features, the Pixel 5a smartphone and a wealth of new features for its popular suite of apps and services.

