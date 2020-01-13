Google is finally running randomised testing to get its new Stadia game streaming service to run on non-Pixel phones.

There are already a hell of a lot of devices you can play Stadia on, as Vice recently showed it even works on E-Book readers, but now that list of devices is about to get even longer.

Over the last few weeks, scattered reports of users being allowed to login to Stadia on phones other than Google Pixel handsets have been proliferating. Some users on the Android app have seen a new option appear, allowing them to fire up a game on “this screen”, where before they were invited to choose Chromecast Ultra or PC options.

The testing seems to be completely randomised and those reporting access don’t appear to have been given an “opt in” option. Several generations and brands of phone have been targeted by the trial including OnePlus and Samsung phones. The trial is likely intended to test how capable the devices are of streaming games via Stadia.

For those lucky enough to be part of the trial, their luck was short-lived, as the access only lasts for a single gaming session.

Reports of these randomised trials stretch back to December, so quite a few players have gotten a chance to fire up Stadia on their phones by now. Hopefully things have gone well and we will see Stadia available on more devices soon.

In related news, Stadia players can look forward to some great additions to the platform’s games library in 2020. The Crew 2, Doom, The Elder Scrolls Online, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Watchdogs Legion and Cyberpunk 2077 are all headed to Stadia in 2020. Take a look at the trailer for Watchdogs Legion below…

We have contacted Google for comment on the Stadia testing discussed here.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…