Google is launching its own VPN for desktop and mobile

Google is throwing in a free VPN with Google One to tempt you into upgrading to its premium cloud storage tier.

Google announced the launch of the VPN today, which comes bundled in with the company’s Google One 2 TB storage plan.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – allows you to encrypt your online traffic across apps and browsers to protect your privacy, hide your IP address and keep your connection safe from hackers on public networks.

“Your browser and your apps can communicate sensitive information online frequently. Some sites and apps use outdated, weak or have no encryption at all”, explains Google.

“While in transit, unsecured data can be intercepted or modified by hackers, which compromises your privacy and overall security. When you enable a VPN, your online data is protected by travelling through a strongly encrypted tunnel. The VPN tunnel is operated by Google via our secure global servers”.

The Google VPN comes built into the Google One app, so you can activate it with one tap from there or add it to your quick settings for even easier access.

Along with the VPN, Google One subscribers on Google’s priciest plan will also receive the usual 2 TB of cloud storage across Gmail, Drive and Photos, the ability to add up to five family members to their plan, access to Google expert support and 10% back on the Google Store.

Google One users in the US, UK and Canada will also be able to take advantage of Pro Sessions feature, which invites users to schedule one-on-one online sessions with Google experts to learn more about VPNs and how to stay safe online.

While the Google VPN isn’t technically free, Google hasn’t raised the price of it’s 2 TB plan this week, meaning you’ll still pay the £7.99 a month (or £79.99 a year) you would without the VPN.

Right now, the VPN is only available for Google One subscribers with 2 TB plans using Android phones in the US, but the feature will roll out for iOS, Windows and Mac soon. Google also plans to bring the VPN to more regions soon, so we hope to see this feature land in the UK in the near future.

