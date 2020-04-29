Google is bringing back a popular Doodle game every day

Google is launching two weeks of interactive Google Doodle throwbacks to keep you entertained while you’re stuck indoors.

Beginning today, Google will showcase a different Google Doodle game every day. The search giant will conjure up some of its most popular past Doodles over the two week period to keep you reminiscing on the computer instead of wandering around outside of the house.

Google shared a statement on its Google Doodle blog today.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home”, wrote Google.

“In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!”

Day one celebrates ‘Coding for Carrots’. The first kid-focused Doodle was released in 2017 to mark the 50th anniversary of Logo, the first programming language designed for kids. The Google Doodle team partnered up with the Google Blockly team and researchers from MIT Scratch to develop the Doodle.

In Coding for Carrots, the player is invited to help a bunny gather its favourite food by crossing six bright and colourful levels. The game prompts budding programmers to snap together coding blocks based on the kids programming language Scratch.

“This week, millions of people around the world can and will have their first experience with coding”, said Scratch Director of Communications Champika Fernando when the Doodle first hit our search bars in 2017.

“It makes me happy to think of all of the nine-year-olds who will get their first coding experience playing with today’s Doodle. My hope is that people will find this first experience appealing and engaging, and they’ll be encouraged to go further. In some ways, it’s very different from my first coding experience many years ago, but I hope it will be just as inspiring and influential for them”.

