Google is about to get serious about Wear OS, for real this time

Google is promising a brand new version of the Wear OS operating system during the Google I/O festivities, which begin tomorrow (May 18).

In a post on the Google I/O event page, the company promises a revamped version of the wearable software, which powers watches from the likes of Fossil, Misfit and TicWatch.

“Come explore the latest beta for Android 12, Jetpack Compose updates, a brand new Wear version, and so much more! We’ve got new blog posts, videos, and codelabs galore,” the post within the Play Store section of the website reads, as spotted by 9to5Google. The hints continued with this post on the official Wear OS Twitter account on Monday:

The hint, comes amid rumours Samsung is planning to make a return to Wear OS for its forthcoming Galaxy Watch 4 range, set to arrive later this summer. Samsung currently uses its homegrown Tizen OS to power wearables, but it’s thought the company is seeking the greater array of apps offered by the Play Store. We explained how Samsung opting for Wear OS would be a mutually beneficial move for both parties last week.

In recent weeks, we’ve also seen Google release a version of the popular Gboard keyboard app for Wear OS devices, suggesting Google is finally putting a little more stock into its Apple watchOS rival.

Google’s Wear OS revamp could also be connected to rumours it finally plans to launch a Pixel Watch to accompany the forthcoming Pixel 6 smartphone expected later this year.

Google I/O starts tomorrow with the traditional keynote address starting at 6pm UK time. We’ll be covering the event live as it happens. You can also watch it on Google’s YouTube channel via the video below.

In terms of announcements, the smart money is on Android 12, the Pixel Buds A-Series, the Pixel 5a and a huge array of updates across Google’s core suite of mobile and desktop apps. We’re also hoping to see Google reaffirm its commitment to Stadia with some new game announcements,