We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

Google is about to get serious about Wear OS, for real this time

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is promising a brand new version of the Wear OS operating system during the Google I/O festivities, which begin tomorrow (May 18).

In a post on the Google I/O event page, the company promises a revamped version of the wearable software, which powers watches from the likes of Fossil, Misfit and TicWatch.

“Come explore the latest beta for Android 12, Jetpack Compose updates, a brand new Wear version, and so much more! We’ve got new blog posts, videos, and codelabs galore,” the post within the Play Store section of the website reads, as spotted by 9to5Google. The hints continued with this post on the official Wear OS Twitter account on Monday:

The hint, comes amid rumours Samsung is planning to make a return to Wear OS for its forthcoming Galaxy Watch 4 range, set to arrive later this summer. Samsung currently uses its homegrown Tizen OS to power wearables, but it’s thought the company is seeking the greater array of apps offered by the Play Store. We explained how Samsung opting for Wear OS would be a mutually beneficial move for both parties last week.

In recent weeks, we’ve also seen Google release a version of the popular Gboard keyboard app for Wear OS devices, suggesting Google is finally putting a little more stock into its Apple watchOS rival.

Google’s Wear OS revamp could also be connected to rumours it finally plans to launch a Pixel Watch to accompany the forthcoming Pixel 6 smartphone expected later this year.

Google I/O starts tomorrow with the traditional keynote address starting at 6pm UK time. We’ll be covering the event live as it happens. You can also watch it on Google’s YouTube channel via the video below.

In terms of announcements, the smart money is on Android 12, the Pixel Buds A-Series, the Pixel 5a and a huge array of updates across Google’s core suite of mobile and desktop apps. We’re also hoping to see Google reaffirm its commitment to Stadia with some new game announcements,

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.