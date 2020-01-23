Google I/O 2020 keynote date is hidden in this puzzle – can you solve it?

If you care enough to know precisely when Google I/O will take place in 2020, you can team up with like-minded individuals and solve the firm’s annual puzzle.

In a tweet from the Google Developers account on Thursday, the company invited interested parties to collaborate to reveal the date of the annual expo, which will probably introduce the latest features for Android, Chrome OS, the Google Assistant and services like Google Maps and YouTube.

When you fire up the link within the tweet below, you’ll be asked to asked to take part in a mission dubbed: “A Collaboration of the Cosmos.”

The company writes: “The intergalactic satellite network powering this signal board is down. Only by working collectively will we restore the signal to reveal a special message for all the galaxy to see. Can we count on you?”

Once you accept the mission, you’ll be able to join the collaborative game, which looks likely to reveal the date of the keynote once complete. Currently, at the time of writing, the ‘signal strength’ stands at 19.98% so your fellow Googlers need you.

Basically, it seems like the idea of the game is to determine the name of satellites and discover their original frequencies. There’s loads of satellite clusters to unlock, so it’s going to be a group effort to figure everything out.

Once that’s done, we’ll know exactly when in May 2020 the event will take place. We mean, it’s always in May, usually in the first week or so of the month so, the mystery isn’t going to require the services of Sherlock and Watson, but it’s all fun and games isn’t it?

Twitter user @nwithan8 is all about the buzzkill too. He says: “Going to go out on a limb here and say it’s May 5-7 at Shoreline Amplitheatre because that’s when and where it always is.”

What are you hoping to see at Google I/O later this year? What are your hopes for Android 11? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …