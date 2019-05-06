Google I/O 2019, the latest edition of the company’s developer conference, kicks off on Tuesday, and we’re expecting to be treated to a mass of announcements, covering mobile, gaming, computing and, of course, apps. We’ve compiled a rundown of the biggest announcements we’re expecting.

Google Pixel 3a

Arguably the most hotly anticipated announcement scheduled for this year’s I/O is the arrival of the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

The 3a series will likely distil down the proposition made by the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL into a more affordable mid-range package that, in Google’s eyes, will hopefully sell better than its current flagships.

Despite the more humble formula of the 3a, both models are expected to bring similarly astounding camera experiences to the table as their more premium redecessors, plus a number of other Pixel-specific sensibilities that help them stand out in the competitive mid-range phone market.

The phones are expected to bear a close resemblance to the existing Pixel 3-series, albeit with polycarbonate bodywork in place of metal and glass. A Snapdragon 670 SoC is expected to sit at the heart of both devices, while the smaller 3a is to sport a 5.6-inch, 2220 x 1080 OLED panel and the larger 3a XL is believed to rock a 6-inch, 2160 x 1080 OLED display.

As for pricing, initial reports point to $399 for the Pixel 3a and $479 for the Pixel 3a XL.

Related: Best Android phones 2019

Android Q

You can already get your hands on the Android Q beta – the next version of Google’s mobile operating system – but we’re expecting Google to make the release official at I/O, and showcase some of its biggest features.

Based on what we’ve seen in the beta releases, here are a few of the Android Q features Google could shed more light on:

Bubbles – Experiences from other apps (such as chat apps) will be able to pop up over the app you’re currently using, styled in a similar way to Facebook Messenger’s Chat Heads. Google hopes that this will streamline multitasking and communication.

New location tools – Android Q is set to offer up greater control over your devices’ location information with more robust tools, such as app-specific control over location usage. Users will be able to set an app’s location access to ‘Allow all the time’, ‘Allow when using the app’, or ‘Deny’.

New privacy tools – Apps won’t be able to access key information like your device’s IMEI or other identifiers without user interaction. Q is also built to offer greater protection when browsing over Wi-Fi by randomising your device’s MAC address.

Foldable support – Started with initiatives in Android Pie, Q is set to offer greater support for app scaling on foldable devices, as well as tools suited to developing for such form factors.

Dark Mode – Accessible by going to Settings > Display > Dark Mode, as the name suggests, you’ll be able to darken the UI for easier viewing. It’s not year clear whether Dark Mode as it appears on Q will predominantly feature dark greys or offer true blacks, well-suited to devices with OLED displays.

Nest Home Max

Google originally bought Nest back in 2014 for a cool $3.2 billion, but the connected home specialists operated as a separate entity from 2015, before being reabsorbed at the start of 2018. Despite these undulations, the Nest name has always been a prominent part of the company’s identity and it looks like it’s about to make its mark on Google’s own hardware.

Google introduced its first connected-home smart speaker, the Google Home, back in 2016 and followed it up with the audio-centric Google Home Max a year later. The Nest Home Max looks to combine the talents of Google’s beefiest smart speaker, with the display-driven experience of the Google Home Hub, which arrived alongside the Pixel 3s at the tail end of 2018.

The Nest Home Max is expected to feature a 10-inch HD display (compared to the Home Hub’s 7-inch panel), a set of powerful stereo speakers and a camera for video calling – a feature intentionally absent from the Google Home Hub.

Related: Best multi-room speakers

Stadia

Back in March, Google representatives took to the stage at the Game Developer Conference (GDC) in San Francisco to put a name to its much-talked-about game streaming service, which it named Stadia.

While spouting some impressive numbers with regards to latency, visual fidelity and resolution, not to mention an intriguing-looking Wi-Fi-enabled gamepad that will let you pick up from where you left off, connecting automatically as you switch from one device to another, Google left some pretty prominent holes in the makeup of Stadia.

Related: 5 big questions Google Stadia has to answer

We still don’t know how much it’ll cost, how long the company will commit to supporting it (based on its sketchy track record with previous projects), minimum user requirements for connection speeds and how such a platform might affect developers, particularly the indie scene.

If such questions aren’t answered during I/O’s opening keynote, there’s still a chance that Google will shed some light on them at subsequent events in the conference’s calendar, such as the ‘Stadia Streaming Tech: A Deep Dive’, scheduled for 3pm PDT (11pm BST) on opening day of Google I/O.

…and everything else

I/O is a developer conference at the end of the day, so expect plenty of news surrounding building experiences for Android, Chrome OS and the web, as well as presentations and instructive sessions on game development, augmented reality, streaming and more.

You can check out the full schedule for Google I/O 2019 as it currently stands, here. I/O 2019 kicks off on May 7 and concludes on May 9.

What are you most excited about at Google I/O 2019? Let us know on social media @TrustedReviews.