Google I/O now cancelled altogether

Google has announced it has decided to completely cancel the Google I/O 2020 conference, where it was scheduled to announced Android 11 and a host of new software developments.

Initially, Google had said it planned to move this year’s show online, due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus, but not it has now decided against holding the event at all.

The change of heart comes as the crisis deepens and amid an order from the local government to shelter in place. The company says it has no plans to reschedule at all in 2020.

In a brief statement, posted on the Google Developers Twitter page, Google said: “Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with “shelter in place” requirements by the local Bay Area government — we sadly will not be holding an I/O event in any capacity this year.

“Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. We’ll continue to do everything we can to help our communities stay safe, informed, and connected.”

Google did say it was committed to sharing the ongoing Android updates through its developer blog.

The tech calendar continues to be decimated by the threat of the coronavirus, ever since Mobile World Congress was cancelled last month. Facebook F8 has been canned and the Game Developer’s Conference has been postponed until the summer, at least. The E3 gaming expo has also been cancelled, causing tech’s leading names to drastically rethink their launch plans for this year.

Whether the likes of Microsoft Build, or Apple WWDC or IFA will now take place this summer appears to be in serious doubt. Thankfully, tech firms are prioritising the safety of their employees, while governments are placing serious restrictions on social gatherings or any kind.

