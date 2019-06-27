The Google Home Smart Speaker Can Be Yours for its Cheapest Price Yet

Change ‘Googling it’ as you know it with a great eBay 20% saving on the Google Home smart speaker when you use the code PURE20 before midnight tonight.

Everyone and their mother has introduced an AI speaker into their homes, so it might be about time you jumped on the trend too. Add a further 20% off when the Google Home is already a tempting £64.99 and, really, it’s a bargain not to be missed.

All you have to do is add the voucher code PURE20 to your order and the Google Home will be yours for £51.99. That’s almost half the £89 retail price.

Best Google Home Deal Google Home Voice-Activated Wireless Bluetooth Speaker With Google Assistant Bring Google's expert assistance to your home with its very own AI speaker. Google Home can do everything from tell a joke to helping you control your smart home ecosystem, and so much more.

The Google Home is inarguably an attractive speaker, coming in a range of inoffensive, minimal designs that blend into your other decorative knick-knacks. With a two-way mic and high-excursion speaker, Google can go above and beyond to ensure you always have the answer you’re looking for and assist in day-to-day life.

Ask Google Home anything from the weather forecast to your upcoming events. Google Home can also play music or connect to other compatible smart devices in the home. Need help drifting off to sleep? The Google Home speaker can even pick up where you left off and read your audiobook to you.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals

It also goes without saying the Google Home has a few jokes up its sleeve, from the worst of the worst dad jokes to other Easter eggs for you to discover. Add a Google Home to your household and you’ll not only benefit from a fountain of information right at the heart of the speaker, but also a great addition to the family with a plethora of fun features that will almost definitely keep the kids amused.

Best Google Home Deal Google Home Voice-Activated Wireless Bluetooth Speaker With Google Assistant Bring Google's expert assistance to your home with its very own AI speaker. Google Home can do everything from tell a joke to helping you control your smart home ecosystem, and so much more.

At an amazing price of under £55, there’s really no other option than to pick up this Google Home. Ensure you enter in PURE20 at the checkout for that extra 20% off and it’ll be yours for just £51.99. But be quick — at its cheapest price yet, they’re sure to sell out fast and the special eBay code ends tonight.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Update newsletter widget