Spice up your home with this amazing Google Home price drop – now just £69

Time to make some room – the devilishly stylish Google Home smart speaker can now be had for as little as £69 from John Lewis.

Saving you a hefty £60 upfront, this tasty deal via John Lewis also comes with a two-year warranty out of the gate, so you’ll have peace of mind for the foreseeable future. Plus, if you’ve been pondering over which smart speak to get for your home, let it be known that this deal is 99p cheaper than the Amazon Echo deal that’s also currently available. It might be small change, but it’s still cheaper.

If you’re now wondering why you should opt for a Google Home instead of an Amazon Echo, allow to me to offer up some key information. As you might expect from the world’s largest search engine, Google’s resources feed into the Google Home, allowing the device to offer far superior search results than Alexa-powered devices.

There’s also the Google Assistant to take into account. It might seem like a small feature, but the Google Assistant’s more natural tone of voice allows conversation to flow more easily. The only hang up is having to say “Hey Google” as opposed to a simple name.

Of course, both devices are quite stylish but with the Google Home, there are more colour variants available, so you’ll have an easier time of getting the Google Home to fit in with your established décor.

With a new Google Home in your living room (or whichever room you fancy), you’ll have taken your first step towards building a smart home. Among the ever-growing list of compatible products are Philips Hue bulbs, Nest smart thermostats and more. All of which go a long way towards saving you money and making your life a whole lot easier.

At such a fantastic price, we can’t see this Google Home deal sticking around for too long, particularly as the smart speaker has never been cheaper.

