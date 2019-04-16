Currys Mega Deal: Save £80 on the Phillips Hue Starter Kit and Google Home

Currys PC World is knocking £80 off its Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Mini Smart Bulb Starter Kit with Google Home Mini Bundle.

If you’re looking to make your first steps into the smart home of tomorrow, this bundle from Currys PC World is fantastic value. It pairs the excellent Google Home Mini smart speaker with one of the best smart lighting systems going – all for a bargain price that’s dropped £80.

You can change the mood of your home thanks to the Phillips Hue smart lighting starter kit, which includes everything you need to get started including the gateway.

The Phillips Hue allows you to personalise your lighting to suit the occasion, time of day or even the current season. You can choose from a warm or cool white light, an endless array of colours (up to 16 million), and how bright or dim you want them.

Once you have a feel for what you like, you can save these settings as preferences, allowing you to automate and control your lights, even when you’re away from the house.

Acting as an easy means to control your lighting – and much more – the Google Home Mini is a hands free smart speaker. It comes with Google Assistant, allowing you to control your music or smart home through the sound of your voice.

If you connect your Phillips Hue to your new Google Home Mini, you can control your lights with a simple voice command. It’s as easy as saying ‘Ok Google, turn my lights on in the colour blue’.

We’re big fans of Philips Hue, calling it a “comprehensive and flexible smart lighting system” in our review, especially praising its versatility.

‘There’s no doubt, Philips Hue has the widest range of smart bulbs, the greatest third-party support and the widest range of controllers. Every bulb produces high-quality light and is quick to respond. While Hue is a little more expensive than some of its smart bulb competition, it’s money well spent.”

Combining these smart bulbs with the Google Home Mini, makes for an undeniably great duo. Get in now before this epic bundle deal expires and be able to show your guests what a real home movie night experience should look like.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.