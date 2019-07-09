Google Home Offer: Save £30 in the Currys Black Tag Sale

The Google Home smart speaker is now just £59, offering up savings of £30 for customers looking to grab a bargain and get involved in Google’s cracking Google Home ecosystem.

My flat has a Google Home smart speaker in every room, and I feel comfortable recommending these whether you want to use it to control your entire smarthome or you just want to be able to ask Google to play Spotify for you and set alarms by voice.

Google Home deal Google Home - White

As an ecosystem, the more you put into Google Home, the more you get out. Powerful routines and integratiton with Google apps have created a situation where I wake up each day and blankly listen to my Google Home while it reels off my plans for the day, tells me how to dress (with a weather forecast) and when to leave for work (with commuting updates) before I even get out of bed.

But you don’t need to take my word for it. Our homes editor David Ludlow praised the Google Home’s smart design and easy set-up, saying: “Google Home is a powerful smart speaker, powered by the smartest voice assistant and a growing range of smart device support.”

The savings here are great specifically because you’ll probably want to buy a couple, letting you outfit a small flat for just £118. Saving a third of the cost of every Google Home makes this deal better and better for each additional speaker you buy.

But still, even just buying one will save you £30, which is nice. This is the best price we’ve seen, shaving a tenner off of the £69 we saw them selling for on Black Friday last year, courtesy of Curry’s black tag sale.

