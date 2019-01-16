Google Home Mini back to £29, Pick up Far Cry: New Dawn for only £30.85 – Daily Deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech. To never miss another deal, follow us @TrustedDealsUK.

Google Mini – Back down to £29 (comes with two weeks of YouTube Music Premium for free)

As part of its major clearance event, Currys PC World has slashed the price of the Google Home Mini to just £29, the lowest it’s been since Black Friday. If you’ve been on the lookout for a cheap smart speaker to spice up your home, you can’t do much better than the Google Home Mini for this price. An absolute bargain.

Samsung Sound+ HW-MS550 2.1 All-in-One Sound Bar – Save £350.99 (and get six months of free popcorn)

Trying to find a fully featured soundbar at a reasonable price can be a tricky affair, but not today. Another standout offer from the Currys PC World sale, Samsung’s all-in-one soundbar, which features a built in subwoofer and six unique speakers, has been reduced by a massive £350.99. The soundbar, which would usually set you back £599.99, is now going just for £249 – more than half price off. What’s more, each purchase also nabs you six months of free popcorn.

Far Cry: New Dawn – Just £30.85

We’re just a few weeks away from seeing Far Cry’s take on the apocalypse in Far Cry: New Dawn, but there’s already some fantastic deals to be had for anyone who wants to preorder the game. Base has the competition beat on that front, selling the game for the insanely low price of just £30.85. For a triple-A game, I’d call it a steal.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers – Only £57.99

It might not seem like a huge discount but given that Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons rarely ever come down in price, any saving is worth shouting about. Plus, with Joy-Cons technically doubling as two separate controllers, they offer better value for money than picking up a Pro controller on its own.