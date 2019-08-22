Google Home Mini is getting a major revamp and a new name – report

The Google Home Mini speaker has been a smart home staple for almost two years now, so it makes sense the Big G is considering an upgraded sequel.

A 9to5Google report claims to not only confirm the upgrade to the smallest device in the range, but also the name. It’ll be the Google Nest Mini, according to the source. The report also details some improved specs for the entry-level Google Assistant device. An improvement to the sound is planned, with a higher max volume and better bass, according to the source.

The Nest Mini will also offer a built-in wall mount for the speaker, following the success of third-party options for the original Google Home Mini, the report says. It’s not clear how this will be implemented.

Thankfully, the device will maintain the 3.5mm audio jack, according to today’s news, which will enable users to physically plug into their phones, or possibly plug the Mini into a better set of speakers to use for voice commands.

There’s also a hint of proximity sensors being deployed with the new Nest Mini, perhaps allowing users to register movement when they leave the home, as is offered by the range of Nest security cameras.

The Nest-centric rebrand of the speakers was confirmed by Google earlier this year, so this isn’t a surprise. Recent reports have also suggested Google is working on a new Google Wifi mesh router with the Wi-Fi 6 standard, which would also bundle in a smart speaker. It doesn’t appear the device touted today fits the bill here, so we cold be looking at multiple releases from Google.

As for the price and timeframe? Well we’d be surprised of the Google Nest Mini 2 cost more than the original $50 and we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see it unveiled alongside the Pixel 4 smartphones in October.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

