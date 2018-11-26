Google Home Mini price slashed in John Lewis Cyber Monday mega deal

Get a Google Home Mini speaker for the low, low price of just £25 before the Cyber Monday UK deals madness finishes with this incredible John Lewis deal.

The Google Home Mini can cost as much as £40 when fully priced, and even the official Google Store price has only dropped to £29 for Cyber Monday, so this is truly one of the very best deals you’ll see all day.

Best Google Home Mini Cyber Monday 2018 Deal Google Home Mini Hands-Free Smart Speaker, Chalk Normally priced at £49, today's John Lewis Cyber Monday price slash is best Google Home Mini deal around right now

For your money, you’ll also get a 2-year John Lewis warranty AND a YouTube Music Premium subscription for free to sweeten the deal even more. You’ll need to hurry though, as the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals influx is now winding down and you risk missing out if you delay much longer.

We gave the Google Home Mini an impressive 8/10 score in our review, praising its appealing design and affordability – and now it’s cheaper than ever before.

Our review concluded: “If you want to take your first step into the world of smart homes, and you want Google Assistant throughout your house, the Google Home Mini is an affordable way of making that happen.”

Best Google Home Mini Cyber Monday 2018 Deal Google Home Mini Hands-Free Smart Speaker, Chalk Normally priced at £49, today's John Lewis Cyber Monday price slash is best Google Home Mini deal around right now

For more great deals like this, be sure to check out our John Lewis Cyber Monday deals roundup, where you can find deals on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more for Cyber Monday.

It’s the perfect way to get your Christmas gifts this year on the cheap, so act now and save while you can.

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.