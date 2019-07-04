The Google Home Max smart speaker has now had a killer £100 chunk taken off its original price point.

Benefit from a fantastic smart speaker at an even better price. Built with quality audio in mind, you can now pick up the Google Home Max for a swish price of £199, down from £299, at John Lewis (plus there’s a two year warranty included).

Best Google Home Max Deal Google Home Max Hands-Free Smart Speaker, Chalk A great smart speaker choice for those who are after optimal sound quality, the Google Home Max comes with dual sub-woofers and dual tweeters for a real spectrum of perfect audio. Ask Google to blast a tune and sit back and listen to an amazing range.

Admittedly there is stiff competition out there when it comes to being the best of the best in AI assistants and their smart speaker hardware. If you’re a music lover who puts a lot of importance into hearing your favourite songs as they were intended however, then the Google Home Max might just win out with its exemplary audio.

Built with two 4.5-inch subwoofers and dual tweeters working in perfect tandem, achieve a whole spectrum of sounds through its decisively made design, complete with ‘acoustically transparent fabric’ and ‘rigid housing’ to achieve an overall faultless sound. Not to mention its smart sound technologies, adjusting the equaliser automatically and adapting to its environment.

A hefty addition to the home, the Google Home Max sits at 13.2-inches wide and 7.4-inches high — Google’s largest smart speaker. You can choose to have it sit either way depending on the space you want to fill and link to other Google Home tech to utilise a wider breadth of sound throughout the home.

Beyond a resounding yes to its output, the Google Home Max has all the usual feature suspects of a smart speaker. You can request it to play music via a number of streaming services, ask Google questions, set reminders and control other smart home devices too. You can even connect using Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or an auxiliary cord to your other sound systems, whether it’s a record player, phone or laptop to get a better sound.

With a third of the price now discounted off the Google Home Max, pick up this impressive, feature-packed speaker for just £199 from John Lewis.

