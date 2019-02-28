Google Home Max Half-Price Sale: Smart speaker now with £200 off

Out of the blue, the Google Home Max has been slapped with a fittingly large discount of £200 – bringing the Google Assistant speaker down to just £199.

On the smart speaker market, few devices are as gigantic as the aptly named Google Home Max – but all that extra retail space makes for some impressive sound quality. In the past however, customers have had to fork out a similarly gigantic £399 for the product, making it a tough sell for the average consumer.

Google Home Max Sale Google Home Max Hands-Free Smart Speaker, Chalk Getting you the best for less, John Lewis has slashed the price of the Google Home Max in half – plus you get a two-year warranty as standard. Can you ask for a better deal on such an amazing smart speaker?

For a limited time however, John Lewis has slashed the Google Home Max’s price in half, giving you a chance to bag it for the incredibly low price of only £199. At the lowest price it’s ever been, this is a once in a lifetime deal (no hyperbole intended).

Of course, if you’re unaware as to what the Google Home Max is, then maybe we’re jumping the gun a bit. Utilising the same Google Assistant technology that can be found in other Google Home devices (similar to Amazon’s Alexa AI), the Google Home Max can be used to control your smart home devices, play music or even just tell you about the weather.

As the largest Google Home device, the Max offers superior sound quality over its competition, and can crank up the volume to an impressive degree if needed. In his review for the Google Home Max, Home Technology Editor Dave Ludlow detailed:

“As a smart speaker that’s capable of high-quality music, there’s nothing out there with the same level of function. The Apple HomePod sounds great, but Siri isn’t as accomplished as the Google Assistant; the Sonos One loses some of the features of Echo devices, and doesn’t sound as good.”

With that kind of power behind it, the Google Home Max is a steal at just £199. If you’re in the market for a new smart speaker, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

