It’s Cyber Monday, and it’s still possible to get the Google Home Max for £100 less than normal. But hurry, because the deal is almost over!

If you like the idea of a smart speaker but the thought of the accompanying weedy sound puts you off, this Google Home Max Cyber Monday deal could be ideal. One of the few faults we found with the Max in our 8/10 review was that it was “Comparatively expensive”, but that’s simply not the case here.

Google Home Max Cyber Monday deal Save £100 on Google Home Max speaker Room-filling sound from Google's meatiest smart speaker, as well as Google Assistant compatibility and effortless Smart Sound setup.

With the Google Home Max you get all the convenience of Google Assistant – which, for our money, is a smarter voice-activated personal assistant than Amazon’s Alexa – allied to a meaty speaker that will do justice to all your favourite music.

In our review, we praised the Google Home Max for its clean design (which can see the speaker oriented vertically or horizontally) and its “Excellent sound quality”. At 337 x 190 x 154mm and 5.3kg it’s a serious piece of kit, and a world away from the lightweight convenience of the Google Home and Nest Mini.

This bulky body gets you bone-shaking, room-filling stereo sound via two 4.5in high-excursion woofers and two 0.7in custom tweeters. You can even pair up two for a formidable (yet shockingly simple) sound system. Bass lovers in particular will get a huge kick out of the Max.

The provision of six microphones enables Smart Sound, which adjusts the equalizer settings to match the acoustics of your room. In short, no matter where you position the Home Max it’ll sound great.

If you have other Google smart speakers, then the Home Max will slot in seamlessly for a multiroom setup. Needless to say, this is the speaker you’ll want to place at the very heart of such an arrangement.

Like we said in the intro, this brilliant deal is close to wrapping up. Click on the link and snap one up from Currys PC World while you still can.

