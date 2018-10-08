Google has typically left Android-powered smart display hardware to third-parties like Lenovo, Sony and JBL. Now, it appears the company is taking matters into its own hands, with the Google Home Hub.

Leaked images appear to show the existence of a first-party Google Home Hub, which could even be on deck for the October 9 Pixel 3 launch event.

Pictures posted by My Smart Price show a 7-inch tablet mounted to a large speaker base. Effectively it looks like a rudimentary combination of the two products rather than an integrated solution, akin to the smart-looking Lenovo Smart Display.

Also, conspicuous by its absence is any sort of camera, meaning Google won’t be offering video calling on the device, if the image above proves accurate.

The site appears to have obtained images from a pre-launch product page explaining some of the features and functionality. Images posted to the site show a dashboard displaying the weather and details of a commute via Google Maps.

The page promises integration with smart home gadgets from more than 400 brands and over 5,000 smart devices. For example, Nest integration will enable commands like “Hey Google, Show me the front door camera.”

The Home Hub will also offer support for Google Photos, with users able to ask “Hey Google, show me my photos from Hawaii.”

The specs promise dual-band (2.4GHx/5GHz) Wi-Fi, as well as Bluetooth support. There’s also a ‘full range’ speaker and far-field voice recognition.

There’s no mention of pricing for the device yet, but what appears to be a leaked EE listing, which was posted to Twitter by Jon Prosser has revealed that the Google Home Hub will be available from October 22.

This all-but-confirms it will launch at Google’s October 9 event.

