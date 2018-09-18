Google Home Hub smart display leaks looks a Home Max with a tablet glued on

Until now Google has left Android-powered smart display hardware to third-parties like Lenovo, Sony and JBL. Now it appears the company is taking matters into its own hands.

Leaked images appear to show the existence of a first-party Google Home Hub, which could even be on deck for the October 9 Pixel 3 launch event.

Pictures posted by My Smart Price show a 7-inch tablet mounted to a large speaker base. Effectively it looks like a rudimentary combination of the two products rather than an integrated solution, akin to the smart-looking Lenovo Smart Display.

Also, conspicuous by its absence is any sort of camera, meaning Google won’t be offering video calling on the device, if the image above proves accurate.

The site appears to have obtained images from a pre-launch product page explaining some of the features and functionality. Images posted to the site show a dashboard displaying the weather and details of a commute via Google Maps.

The page promises integration with smart home gadgets from more than 400 brands and over 5,000 smart devices. For example, Nest integration will enable commands like “Hey Google, Show me the front door camera.”

The Home Hub will also offer support for Google Photos, with users able to ask “Hey Google, show me my photos from Hawaii.”

The specs promise dual-band (2.4GHx/5GHz) Wi-Fi, as well as Bluetooth support. There’s also a ‘full range’ speaker and far-field voice recognition.

There’s no mention of price or availability for the speaker, but we’d be very surprised if this didn’t make an appearance on October 9, when Google plans to take the wrappers off a host of new products.

Will you be investing in a Google Home Hub, if and when the company unveils its interpretation of what a smart display should be? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.