DEAL: Buy Google Home Hub, get two free Home Mini speakers with Verizon US

US network Verizon Wireless is currently offering a gigantic incentive to pick up a Google Home Hub smart display. The big red network will furnish buyers with not one, but two free Google Home Mini speakers when they spend $129.99 on the own-branded smart display.

That’s $20 cheaper than the $149.99 recommended sale price for the Home Hub, while the Home Mini is usually $49.99. That’s a total saving of around $120 in total. The one-day only sale is one we’ve seen previously from both Google and the third-party retailer B&H photo, but this might be the last time we see this deal before the end of the year.

Buy Now: Get 2 free Google Home Mini when you buy a Google Home Home

With the trio you could have the Home Hub in the kitchen and a pair of speakers dotted around the house to enable mutli-room audio via voice commands.

The prowess of the Home Mini speaker is well known, but in our review of the Google Home Hub we awarded it a 4.5/5 score. We were impressed with how easy it is to converse with the device, the excellent touchscreen, the dedicated smart controls and the integrated YouTube app.

Our reviewer wrote: “Powerful, flexible and brilliantly using the screen to deliver more results, the Google Home Hub pulls in the full power of Google’s services.”

There’s no Netflix app yet but we hope Google adds this in future.

Hurry because this deal ends in a matter of hours. As Verizon explains, you’ll need to add the Home Mini speakers to the cart in order for the discount to come off. Once that’s done you should be good to go.

Have you already purchased a Google Home Hub since it went on sale this autumn? Are you impressed with Google’s smart display? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.