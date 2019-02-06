Save £30 on a Google Home Hub today and add Google Assistant on the cheap

The Google Home Hub is a fantastic way of bringing the Assistant into your home, and it’s an even better option after this price slash.

If you’re wanting to add a friendly digital assistant into your home – and Amazon’s Alexa isn’t checking the right boxes – your other choice is the Google Assistant. With a rare £30 off the usual price, now’s a great time to pick up a Google Home Hub.

Google Home Hub Deals

The Google Home Hub not only delivers a handy voice assistant, but with a screen you also get loads of visual information, as well as the ability to watch the likes of YouTube and display some of your favourite shots from Google Photos.

In the battle of the voice assistants, the Google Home Hub has some advantages, including voice match. The Assistant is smart enough to recognise different voices, so every household member can get a personalised result when asking for information like calendar updates.

The Assistant can not only answer questions and give updates on your calendar, it’s also a great way of controlling your smart home devices like light bulbs and smart switches. With both the option of voice or touch controls, it’s got you covered.

Unsurprising, considering it packs in so many features, we gave the Google Home Hub a 9/10 review when we reviewed it at its full £139 price. Our review stated: “The Google Home Hub (and third-party smart displays) fill in a gap with the Google Assistant. Having video, pictures and a touchscreen display, as well as voice responses, is a compelling package.

With the power of Google Search and Maps, the Home Hub gives more nuanced and useful responses to many searches than Alexa does.”

Be sure to snap up the Google Home Hub before it goes back to full price.

