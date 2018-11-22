Black Friday Google Home Deals: Black Friday deals week is here and there are some great savings to be had on Google’s selection of Home products.

Starting with the Google Home in 2016 and running through the Google Home Mini, Google Home Max, and Google Home Hub, each device is a showcase for the company’s peerless software and AI smarts.

Black Friday Google Home deals

Best Google deal – Google Home Hub

As the most recent addition to the range, the Google Home Hub adds a 7-inch screen. It’s arguably the most accomplished Google Home device yet, pulling Google’s more visual services into the equation. It’s also the hottest buy right now.

Google's latest Home addition is a smart screen that gives you visual control over your smart home gear, as well as sharp video playback and all the usual Google Assistant perks.

In our Google Home Hub review we said, ” The Google Home Hub (and third-party smart displays) fill in a gap with the Google Assistant. Having video, pictures and a touchscreen display, as well as voice responses, is a compelling package. With the power of Google Search and Maps, the Home Hub gives more nuanced and useful responses to many searches than Alexa does.”

Google Home

The Google Home is original Google speaker, a compact cylindrical speaker with in-built voice-activated AI that responds to your every request. The best thing is, because Google’s software smarts are at the core of the Google Home experience, it keeps getting better and better.

The original Google speaker is still going strong, which is down to two things: the original hardware was and remains strong, and the software is being continually improved.

Google Home Mini

The Google Home Mini is a smaller and more affordable alternative to the Google Home. It doesn’t output the same level of sound, but it’s got exactly the same Google Assistant AI smarts and nifty touch controls.

Google Home Max

The Google Home Max pumps up the volume for a bigger audible punch. Again, it’s all about those Google Assistant smarts, but here the output is amped up to a frankly alarming degree thanks to two 4.5in high-excursion woofers and two 0.7in custom tweeters.

If the much of the appeal of a smart speaker for you comes from the 'speaker' side of the equation, check out the Google Home Max. It's the most expensive Google Home product, but it outputs some phenomenal sound.

This year Black Friday takes place on November 23. We run through the whys, whats and wheres of this unique sales day in our dedicated Black Friday 2018 UK guide.

Already we’ve seen early Black Friday savings on the Google Home and Google Home Mini. With Google more recently launching the Google Home Hub, we wouldn’t be surprised to see that have a saving soon, too. There’s also the Google Home Max, which has been on the market for over a year now, that looks primed for a discount.

All prices were correct at time of publishing but you won’t want to delay as many of these bargains quickly return to their regular price.

