It’s Google Home Alone 2 vs Alexa’s awful beta products in the tech Super Bowl

Remember that Google Assistant ad featuring Macaulay Culkin reprising his role as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, just before Christmas? Great wasn’t it? Well, Google is hoping to follow up on the success by enlisting another alum from the series for its latest spot. One might call Google Home Alone 2.

In the new ad, surely destined for some airtime on Super Bowl Sunday in the US this weekend, Google has recruited another star from the 1990 classic, Joe Pesci.

The new ad shows one half of the Wet Bandits watching the big game with his friends, when the original Google Assistant ad comes on screen. From here well leave it to Harry himself…

Google says it heard from fans that Pesci was the only thing missing from the original ad, so has obliged with a new spot a couple of months later. Still no sign of Daniel Stern’s hapless cat burglar Marv yet. Perhaps Google is waiting for Easter to round out the trilogy.

Super Bowl Sunday is sure to see an influx of hilarious ads from a number of tech’s biggest names. The biggest day in American sports is a commercial juggernaut for the network hosting the NFL showpiece, with millions doled out for 30 second spots.

As well as Google’s new Assistant ad, Amazon is also planning an Alexa ad starring a multitude of Hollywood stars like Forest Whitaker and Harrison Ford. The ad pokes fun at Amazon’s desire to place Alexa in everything, by pointing out products where the personal assistant wasn’t a very good fit.

Outside of the tech realm, we’re big fans of the Stella Artois commercial starring The Dude himself, Jeff Bridges. It’s good to know The Dude is still abiding.

Will you be following the Super Bowl? Who are you backing for the big game this weekend? The New England Patriots or the St. Louis Rams? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.