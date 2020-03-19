Google has put Chrome updates on hold

Google is putting a temporary stop to new Chrome and Chrome OS updates. The company says it is aiming to ensure stable, functional online working for the huge numbers of people who have now been forced to work from home.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has forced many companies to ask their staff to work from home. Google itself is included in this and, as a result, can definitely understand the need for efficient home-working. Google workers in the US have been told to work from home until April 10.

The announcement, put out on Google’s Chrome Developers Twitter account, said:

“Due to adjusted work schedules, we’re pausing upcoming Chrome & Chrome OS releases. Our goal is to ensure they continue to be stable, secure, & reliable for anyone who depends on them. We’ll prioritize updates related to security, which will be included in Chrome 80. Stay tuned.”

Hopefully this move will prevent any updates loading into Chrome with teething problems that need to be ironed out, as slowing down people’s internet usage at the moment could have particularly notable repercussions.

Chrome updates have tended to be fairly regular, though not all equally successful. An update can cause a temporary slowdown, so we can see why Google is holding back on putting new Chrome updates out.

However, the other importance of browser updates is on the security side. Google has said this will be prioritised and that Chrome 80 will pack all of the important security updates the people need.

Chrome users will have to hope that no major usage issues rear their heads in the meantime, while updates are temporarily on pause.

