Google has hidden an AR Easter egg within the Pixel 4 box

If you’ve picked up a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL handset this week, Google has left you a neat little augmented reality Easter egg to discover.

All buyers have to do is point the Google Lens camera feature at the back of the Pixel 4 box to see an AR animation that welcomes them to #TeamPixel. The shape of the augmented reality video conforms to the size and shape of the box within the frame, and ends by guiding users to check out the Google Pixel instagram page.

Google Lens is a neat tool developed by Google’s machine learning team to identify individual elements within a scene, but more recently the company has focused on bringing AR elements into play.

Check it out in the video (via 9to5Google) below…

The company launched this feature, it calls Living Surfaces, at Google I/O this year. We’ve seen a Stranger Things tie-in within a print edition of the New York Times, which showed an advertisements for Series 3’s Starcourt Mall setting appear within a contemporary issue of the newspaper.

Google Lens also allows basketball fans to scan their favourite NBA team’s logo in order to load a live stat card during games.

Earlier this year, Google also debuted an awesome new Lens feature that automatically highlighted popular items on a restaurant menu, harvesting data from Google Maps reviews.

If you’re thinking of picking up a Pixel 4 handset, the verdict is in. The standard edition earned a 4/5 score from Trusted Reviews, winning praise for the new camera, improved display and Android 10.

Our reviewer wrote: “Featuring an excellent camera and a completely clean Android 10 install, Google’s Pixel 4 is an excellent phone that matches – if not beats – key competitors in a number of areas. However, its battery life is way shorter than most competing handsets.”

