Google Twitter account hacked to promote Bitcoin giveaway scam

An official Google Twitter account has reportedly been hacked, with the perpetrators using the unauthorised access to promote a cryptocurrency scam.

Posting from the G Suite account, which has more than 800,000 followers, the scammers proclaimed Google was giving away 10,000 BTC as part of the ‘biggest crypto-giveaway in the world’.

The tweet falsely claimed cryptocurrencies can now be used as a payment method within G Suite and pushed users to follow a sketchy-looking web link. That required participants to verify their email address by sending a 0.1-to-2 BTC. Of course, the scammers promised anything from 1-to-20 BTC back.

The Next Web reports the tweet remained live for 11 minutes, but hopefully it was an obvious-enough fake nobody fell for it. Google is yet to comment on the embarrassing breach, which will doubtless raise questions about the security of its social media presence.

You can see the fake post below:

The same scammers appear to have hit the major US retailer Target earlier on Tuesday. The retailer, which is gearing up for the Black Friday sales, has 2 million followers on Twitter.

“Early this morning, Target’s Twitter account was inappropriately accessed. The access lasted for approximately half an hour and one fake tweet was posted during that time about a bitcoin scam,” Target said in a statement. “We’re in close contact with Twitter, have deleted the tweet and have locked the account while we investigate further.”

Related: Best Bitcoin alternatives

Bitcoin scammers have also been impersonating Tesla CEO Elon Musk, which may explain why the scam links to a fake Tesla url. That scam somehow earned the perpetrators $37,000 in Bitcoin, according to a TechCrunch report.

Have you noted any Bitcoin scam on social media? Is Twitter doing enough to clamp down on those who’d use the service for ill? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.