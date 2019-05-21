Google Glass 2 is here – but it’s still not the Star Trek tech we want

It’s been a while since we last heard about Google Glass, but now a new set has been announced. The newly unveiled Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 headset offers a fresh range of features and would definitely put a dent in your wallet. Sadly though, they’re still not for you.

As the name suggests, the Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is only being sold to businesses. The new model is compatible with safety glasses frames.

The screen for all the work-related AR content is listed as a 640 x 360 ‘Optical Display Module’, and the larger 820mAh battery makes for a bulkier design and is likely on board to cope with a bump in processing power.

Google says the second iteration of Google Glass utilises the quad-core Snapdragon XR1 platform, hailing it as a “significantly more powerful multicore CPU (central processing unit)” compared to the Intel Atom SoC in the previous iteration of Google Glass.

The XR1 should allow for “significant power savings, enhanced performance, and support for computer vision and advanced machine-learning technologies”, Google adds.

There’s also 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, an 8-megapixel camera, USB-C charging and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

There may be some hope for consumers hoping to eventually get their hands on the product. Google has stated the Glass team has returned to the company from X – Alphabet’s subsidiary for experimentation. Google’s VR/AR team has produced products like Daydream VR, Cardboard, ARCore and Lens.

The original Google Glass – named the Explorer Edition – was available to a select range of developers and consumers dubbed Glassholes ‘Glass Explorers’.

However, a poor reception to the Explorer Edition led Google to go down the enterprise route in 2017 . Google Glass’ Enterprise Edition customers include Samsung, DHL and Volkswagen.