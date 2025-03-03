Google Gemini AI’s best new feature is ready to go

The long-awaited Google Gemini Live Video and Screen Sharing features are ready to roll out to Android phones later this month.

Google rocked up at MWC 2025 in Barcelona to preview the long-in-development features that’ll enable the Gemini AI to interact with content on the device owner’s screen and respond to questions about the content.

In a demonstration of Live Video, Google showcases how a user could show Gemini a homemade vase that had been fired in a kiln. The user then asks for suggestions for the best colour to match others in the collection, while also offering a mid-century modern look.

Gemini answers based on the sample colours it is shown in the video, and then answers a follow up about which of the two selected colours would “go better” with the existing vases.

Fascinatingly Gemini Live is able to pinpoint olive green as “the first one on the left in the second row.” as part of its recommendation.

Secondly, Screen Sharing is also ready to roll out to Gemini Advanced subscribers in March. This feature enables users to select “Share this screen with Gemini” and then ask questions about the contents, such as an item of clothing they may be shopping for.

In the example provided by Google, a user asks “what are some outfit ideas for these pants?” and Gemini answers by saying “These jeans have a cool, relaxed fit. For a casual look, you could pair them with a simple white tee or a fitted black turtleneck.” When the user makes a selection they could then ask what kinda of jacket will go with the ensemble.

Both of these features were revealed by Google at I/O 2024 so it’s about time they began arriving with consumers. As we said, subscribers to Google’s $20 a month Gemini Advanced plan will get first dibs, but we’d expect these features to trickle down to all Gemini users in the months to come.